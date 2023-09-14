News you can trust since 1837
Enjoy all the top hits of the Seventies when Disco Inferno comes to Lancaster

Experience the best that disco has to offer as Disco Inferno makes its way to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
The story of one young man's struggle to break into the music industry will be taking to the stage at the Grand on Saturday, October 7.

Set in the East End of London during the burning summer of 1976, Disco Inferno follows main character Jack’s journey and the lengths he finds himself willing to go to in order to guarantee his success.

Working late in a London nightclub, Jack meets Lucretia McEvil – a femme fatale and incarnation of the Devil. Dreaming of becoming successful, he makes a Faustian pact with her, trading his soul to fulfil his wildest fantasies.

Get Lost In Music when Disco Inferno comes to the Grand theatre in Lancaster.
The two-hour production features the biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA and Donna Summer.

You can also expect music from Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

The show’s producer, Mark Halliday, said: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all singing, all dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.”

From the smoking hot girls to the guys in platforms, this electrifying show just screams glitter balls and good times!

Disco Inferno will be at Lancaster Grand Theatre for one night only on Saturday, 7 October.

Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/performances/all-shows or by calling the box office on 01524 64695.

