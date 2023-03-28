There will be two heritage tours on both Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 with tickets now bookable at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/morecambe-winter-gardens

The theatre will be open for teas, coffees, refreshments and snacks, with organist Peter playing daily from Saturday to Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later this spring, as part of the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival, two of cinema’s most spectacular futuristic visions will feature in a special sci-fi double bill at the Winter Gardens.

The Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe.

Blade Runner and Metropolis will be accompanied by dramatically different musical experiences.

Vangelis, fresh from his Oscar win for Chariots of Fire, created a reverberating, atmospheric sound world for Blade Runner which will fill the cavernous space of Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Metropolis, Jonny Best will be at the Steinway grand piano with percussionist Trevor Bartlett adding drama.