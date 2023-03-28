News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
7 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
10 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
13 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Enjoy a tour around Morecambe theatre over the Easter weekend

Morecambe’s Winter Gardens will open for the Easter weekend.

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST

There will be two heritage tours on both Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 with tickets now bookable at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/morecambe-winter-gardens

The theatre will be open for teas, coffees, refreshments and snacks, with organist Peter playing daily from Saturday to Easter Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later this spring, as part of the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival, two of cinema’s most spectacular futuristic visions will feature in a special sci-fi double bill at the Winter Gardens.

The Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe.
The Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe.
The Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe.
Most Popular

Blade Runner and Metropolis will be accompanied by dramatically different musical experiences.

Vangelis, fresh from his Oscar win for Chariots of Fire, created a reverberating, atmospheric sound world for Blade Runner which will fill the cavernous space of Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Metropolis, Jonny Best will be at the Steinway grand piano with percussionist Trevor Bartlett adding drama.

Each of these shows, on Sunday May 14 at 2pm and 4.45pm, can be booked separately – go to YSFF.co.uk

Winter GardensMorecambeMorecambe Winter Gardens