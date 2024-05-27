Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Splendid Day Out Steampunk Festival comes to Morecambe’s Platform on June 8 and 9.

Enter the world of Victorian fantasy, shop in the artisan Market, stop for a beer or tea and cakes whilst being entertained.

Pop outside and watch the drummers and dancers, try your skill at Tea duelling and win a medal.

Lose yourself in the displays including steampunk model railways, clothes and strange transportation vehicles.

A Splendid Day Out Steampunk Festival will take place at The Platform in Morecambe in June.

Each year the event is themed allowing your imagination to run wild with new creative ideas.

This years theme is "ASDO's Great Steamfae Gathering", the joining of worlds between Steampunks and mythical creatures, pulled together by the power of music and merriment (and inspired by the TV series Carnival Row).

So let your creational juices flow as you develop new characters and outfits.

In the evenings drink and dance the night away upstairs at The Kings Arms Morecambe, as the magical music from live acts fills your mind, leaving you all fuzzy and warm.

Live Acts include Blozone, Moons of Jupiter, Brass Brothers, Alice Strange, Lazlo Baby, Madam Zuri Arossa and Frenchy & The Punk.

Tickets required over 18 only.

Tickets are available now from https://asplendiddayout.brownpapertickets.com/

The Platform was a Victorian railway station in its heyday with a glass roof, light and airy and in a prime location on Morecambe promenade opposite the iconic Midland Hotel.

It is home to A Splendid Day Out since its start back in 2014.

Both venues are fully accessible.

Don’t miss The Splendid Day Out Steampunk parade which is at 4.30pm on June 8 from The Midland hotel lead by drummers DeatBeat.