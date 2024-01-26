Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival is returning to The Platform on the Promenade Morecambe this year on the weekend of June 7, 8 and 9, 2024.

Each year the event is themed allowing your imagination to run wild with new creative ideas.

This years theme is "ASDO's Great Steamfae Gathering", the joining of worlds between Steampunks and mythical creatures, pulled together by the power of music and merriment (and sispired by the TV series Carnival Row).

A Splendid Day Out Steampunk Festival will take place at The Platform in Morecambe in June.

So let your creational juices flow as you develop new characters and outfits.

Come along during the day to the Steampunk Market, indulge in tea and cakes whilst being entertained, join in the games, competitions and wonder at the displays.

Admission is free and entertainment is suitable for all ages.

In the evenings drink and dance the night away upstairs at The Kings Arms Morecambe, as the magical music from live acts fills your mind, leaving you all fuzzy and warm.

Live acts include Blozone, Moons of Jupiter, Brass Brothers, Alice Strange, Lazlo Baby, Madam Zuri Arossa and more to be confirmed.

Tickets required over 18 only.

Tickets are available now from https://m.bpt.me/event/6106906

The Platform was a Victorian railway station in its heyday with a glass roof, light and airy and in a prime location on Morecambe promenade opposite the iconic Midland Hotel.

It is home to A Splendid Day Out since its start back in 2014.

Both venues are fully accessible.