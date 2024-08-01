Enjoy a spectacular evening of burlesque at Lancaster Grand
Enjoy a good old-fashioned night out with The Entertainers presenting ‘An Evening of Burlesque’, the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all the senses.
With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen – prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour!
Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes from the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls!
An Evening of Burlesque is filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries.
This sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivalled variety show for the 21st Century.
Expect the unexpected with plenty of glitter and glamour! It’s cocktails and cabaret o’clock!
*’A must-see for any fans of a classic cabaret, an amazing troupe of performers, this wonderful show is full of glitz, glam and wonder’: Curtain Call Reviews
*’The UK’s longest running burlesque show made its West End debut and proved that it is the ultimate variety show’: FabUK Magazine
*’What a treat! Billed as ‘a night of laughter, cabaret, mystery and glamour’, it does entirely what it says on the tin’ : Fairy Powered Productions
Content is subject to change. Over-18s advised.
Tickets are on sale now for An Evening of Burlesque at Lancaster Grand on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.
Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/an-evening-of-burlesque/ for tickets priced £32.
Call the box office tel: 01524 64695.