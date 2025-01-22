Engineers preparing for 90mph winds due to hit region including Lancaster and Morecambe on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Region wide preparations are being put in place by the North West’s power network operator ahead of Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, (Tuesday) the Met Office named the fifth named storm of the season with forecasters predicting wind gusts to surpass 90mph in some exposed areas of the UK whilst long spells of heavy rain are also expected.

In the North West, Electricity North West has ramped up its preparations which will see hundreds of engineers on standby along with increased numbers of colleagues in its contact centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber weather warning is in place on Friday with wind speeds expected to top 85mph along with heavy rain.

Engineers ready to respond to Storm Eowyn which is set to bring 90mph winds to the region on Friday.

Given the severity of the wind speeds, damage to overhead electricity lines is likely and it may not be safe for overhead lines teams to climb poles and repair damage until wind speeds decrease.

Alan Astall, head of network control at Electricity North West, said: “We’re expecting the worst of the weather on Friday, however, we do expect some wind gusts to be seen throughout Saturday.

“Our preparation plans are well-rehearsed and have been put into action several times in the last few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know strong winds can be disruptive by blowing debris into overhead lines whilst heavy rain can cause access issues if we experience flooding.

“Our main priority is safety so if people do notice any damage to the network, for example damaged overhead lines or electricity poles, contact us immediately by calling 105.

“And if you or someone you know would be adversely affected by a power cut, you can join our free Extra Care Register for a bit of additional help and support."

With an amber weather warning in place, the Met Office has confirmed further updates are likely in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams monitor the forecast daily and we actively manage the power network 24/7, 365 days a year,” added Alan.

“When bad weather is forecast, we always ramp up our preparations so we can respond quickly. Our preparations happen months in advance which involves teams of tree cutters cutting back trees from overhead lines, and our engineering teams installing new equipment to identify network issues and restore power faster to reduce the impact on customers."

You can view live power cut information in the region at https://www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts get in touch on X or Facebook, or by calling 105 for free from any phone.

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through its Extra Care Register.

For more information and to register go to https://www.enwl.co.uk/extracare