Electricity engineers are ramping up preparations with Storm Darragh set to hit the Lancaster district this weekend.

Met Office forecasters named the storm earlier today which is expected to hit large parts of the UK from Friday until Sunday.

In the North West, yellow and amber weather warnings are in place with wind speeds expected to top 60mph along with heavy rain.

In response, Electricity North West will have hundreds of engineers on standby to repair any damage, with extra call agents on hand to provide help and support to customers.

“Our plans are well-rehearsed and were put into action recently when Storm Bert impacted the region,” said Alan Astall, head of network control at Electricity North West.

“We’re expecting strong winds and heavy rain over the next 72 hours and want to warn customers of potential disruption to the power network.

“Strong winds can be disruptive blowing debris into overhead lines whilst heavy rain can cause flooding and access issues.

“Our main priority is safety so if you do notice any damage to the network, for example damaged overhead lines or electricity poles, contact us immediately by calling 105.

“And if you or someone you know would be adversely affected by a power cut, you can join our free Extra Care Register for a bit of additional help and support."

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the winter and the third to hit the North West after Storm Bert caused multiple power cuts last month. Engineers responded quickly and restored power to more than 20,000 properties.

“We actively manage the power network 24/7, 365 days a year and regularly monitor the weather forecast,” added Alan.

“When bad weather is forecast, we always step up our preparations so we can respond quickly. We prepare throughout the year with our teams of tree cutters cutting back trees from overhead lines, and our engineering teams installing new equipment to identify network issues and restore power faster to reduce the impact on customers."

You can view live power cut information in the region at www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts, get in touch on X or Facebook, or by calling 105 for free from any phone.

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through its Extra Care Register. For more information and to register go to www.enwl.co.uk/ExtraCare.