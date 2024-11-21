Engineers on standby for Storm Bert expected to hit Lancaster and Morecambe this weekend
The network operator has plans in place to monitor and respond to any network damage caused by the storm.
Alan Astall, head of network control for Electricity North West, said: “We have well-rehearsed plans in place to minimise any impacts for residents and businesses. Strong winds can blow debris into overhead lines causing power cuts, while snow and heavy rain can cause access issues for our teams.
“Our main priority is safety so if you do notice any damage to the network, for example damaged overhead lines or electricity poles, contact us immediately by calling 105.
“And if you or someone you know would be adversely affected by a power cut, you can join our free Extra Care Register for a bit of additional help and support."
Storm Bert is the second named storm of winter after Storm Ashley caused multiple power cuts in October where engineers responded quickly to restore power to more than 20,000 properties.
Alan added: “We actively manage the power network 24/7, 365 days a year but when bad weather is forecast we step up the number of teams we have on standby so we can respond quickly.
“We prepare throughout the year with our teams of tree cutters cutting back trees from overhead lines, and our engineering teams installing new equipment to identify network issues and restore power faster to reduce the impact on customers."
You can view live power cut information in the region at www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts, get in touch on X or Facebook, or by calling 105 for free from any phone.
Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through its Extra Care Register. For more information and to register go to www.enwl.co.uk/ExtraCare.
