End of term gig at More Music in Morecambe will mark launch of young bands and artists compilation album
Featuring tracks from bands including Off Licence, Mellonbelly and The National Broadcast, young people from More Music have been building their own grassroots music scene in Morecambe and Lancaster and the ’Stages Live and Loud’ album is the result of their hard work.
Bands, artists, rappers and vocal groups ranging in age from 11 – 19, have all been writing, rehearsing and recording new material over the past few terms learning about the recording process along the way.
They have produced an album showcasing original material that will be available to listen to on Spotify and also been developing release campaigns to promote their music so watch this space!
The gig itself will feature performances from all the artists and bands on the album along with guest spots from artists and groups from across More Music’s youth programme and beyond.
Highlights of the gig often come from the youngest and oldest participants at More Music, with pop choir Bay Youth Voices and members of the Seagull Cafe (aimed at 60+ aged participants) all performing on the night.
The gig starts at 6pm and will run until 8.30pm, it’s £3 on the door.
More Music is a community music charity based in Morecambe, find out more at https://moremusic.org.uk/
More Music's youth sessions are funded by Youth Music, Lancashire Music Hub and FC Scott.