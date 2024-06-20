End of term gig at More Music in Morecambe will mark launch of young bands and artists compilation album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young local bands and artists are gearing up for ’Stages Live and Loud’, a big end of term gig on Friday June 28 at More Music in Morecambe to mark the launch of a brand new compilation album featuring music created by the young people.

Featuring tracks from bands including Off Licence, Mellonbelly and The National Broadcast, young people from More Music have been building their own grassroots music scene in Morecambe and Lancaster and the ’Stages Live and Loud’ album is the result of their hard work.

Bands, artists, rappers and vocal groups ranging in age from 11 – 19, have all been writing, rehearsing and recording new material over the past few terms learning about the recording process along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have produced an album showcasing original material that will be available to listen to on Spotify and also been developing release campaigns to promote their music so watch this space!

’Stages Live and Loud’ gig celebrates young musical talent and launches new album.

The gig itself will feature performances from all the artists and bands on the album along with guest spots from artists and groups from across More Music’s youth programme and beyond.

Highlights of the gig often come from the youngest and oldest participants at More Music, with pop choir Bay Youth Voices and members of the Seagull Cafe (aimed at 60+ aged participants) all performing on the night.

The gig starts at 6pm and will run until 8.30pm, it’s £3 on the door.

More Music is a community music charity based in Morecambe, find out more at https://moremusic.org.uk/