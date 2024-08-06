The emu that was loose in the gardens of Beaumont College. Picture by Matilda Walden.

An emu is loose in college grounds in Lancaster.

Matilda Walden from Bentham who loves photography and making videos and has her own YouTube channel, came across the emu with her friend after they arrived back at CancerCare in Lancaster from gokarting.

Matilda said: “There’s an emu and we didn’t realise what it was, it’s massive! It’s not our emu, it’s next doors, but it’s not theirs, it’s just inside their land (Beaumont College).

"It’s loose and nobody knows what it is, so they are calling the police and the RSCPA, everybody is making phone calls then they are getting their camera out and filming.

"Nobody knows where this emu has come from, it’s just turned up and we are just trying to call people like the police and the RSPCA.

"It's just inside the college next door and it’s completely terrifying because it could just kick us, but luckily enough there is a thin fence in between us, but we’re just hoping it’s trying to get its head through.”

A police spokesman said: “We’ve been called about it by the college. It looks like it is contained in some gardens rather than wandering on the roads. RSPCA have been notified.”

Matilda said afterwards that the owners had come to collect it.