Emotional appeal to get dad seriously injured in Lancaster city centre accident back home

Graham Layton was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after an incident on King Street in December 2023 when he was struck by a vehicle while putting his lunch in the back seat of his own car.

Since then he has been undergoing rehab at a specialist spinal unit in Southport and because of his disabilities his family are now looking at housing options, said friend Paul Yeates

who has set up a gofundme page to raise money for Graham and his family.

Graham Layton, his wife Hayley and their daughter Sophie on their wedding day four months before the accident.

Paul Yeates said in an update: “What this family have been through since December is horrific and I can't help but imagine how I would feel if I was in that position.

“In the last week Graham has managed to walk his first few steps since the accident, miraculous really after two broken legs and a smashed lower back, but he's still a long way to go.

"He has at least another month in the re-hab where he is in Southport, so away from his family and with hours of physio daily, is both mentally and physically tired.

"After a home visit proving its impossible for him to be able to come home due to his disabilities, they are now looking at housing options.

"An electric wheelchair is the first of many items purchased to enable him to even contemplate coming home and having some sort of independence.

"So with a long road of recovery still ahead and unknown future, this beautiful family need all the help they can get to see them through the coming months.

"So please donate money to relieve some of the upcoming pressures they are still to face.”

Paul Yeates and Graham’s sister Samantha Layton set up the fundraising page to help Graham, who married his long time partner Hayley just four months before the accident.

Paul said Graham is a "loving husband, father, brother, son and great friend" and a "gentle giant".

The fundraising page has so far raised over £8,500.