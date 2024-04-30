Emmerdale and Coronation Street actor stars in Dukes outdoor theatre show in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen Longworth (The Archers, Doctors; BBC, Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV) returns to the Dukes show Alice in Wonderland in Williamson Park in Lancaster after starring as Baloo in 2022’s Jungle Book, as the Queen of Hearts.

The other cast members include: Eve Pereira (A Little Princess; Theatre By The Lake) as Alice, Katie Ball (Sing! On Tour; Universal Studios Japan) as the Hatter, Ross Telfer (A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Everyman Theatre Company, The Ugly Duckling, A Christmas Carol; Everyman Cheltenham) as the Caterpillar, Kira Hayes (Old Firm Friends; Seven Dials Playhouse) as the Hare and Rebecca Phythian (Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk, Sleeping Beauty; Salford Arts Theatre) as the White Rabbit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lewis Carroll's timeless classic.

Helen Longworth (The Archers, Doctors; BBC, Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV) who returns to the Dukes Park Show this year after starring as Baloo in 2022’s Jungle Book, as the Queen of Hearts.

Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland filled with curious characters, nonsensical riddles, and enchanting landscapes.

From the mischievous Cheshire Cat to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, every moment is a delightful dance with the extraordinary.The Dukes new CEO, Chris Lawson, said: “I'm delighted to announce the return of our outdoor play in the park, Alice In Wonderland. We have a fantastic creative team working on this production and we're excited to present what will be a show full of fantastic family fun.

"As the new CEO at the Dukes, this will be my first time working with the Dukes team on the Play in the Park, but I'm excited to see what we create, the team here are full of enthusiasm and excitement as we start the journey on creating another adventure in the beautiful Williamson Park this summer.

"These shows always sell fast with the popular weekend dates always going first so grab your tickets quick!"

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish.

Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings negotiable, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected]