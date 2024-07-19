Emergency services at scene of accident in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
The scene of the accident at the corner of King Street and Market Street in Lancaster.The scene of the accident at the corner of King Street and Market Street in Lancaster.
Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Lancaster.

Witnesses say there is an ambulance, two police cars and a police van on Market Street at the junction with King Street in Lancaster.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted on X that buses have been diverted.

Stagecoach Cumbria said on Twitter X: “Due to an RTC on Great John St and Meeting House Lane. The Srv 11 Will divert Via St George's Quay, Lune Rd, Willow Lane in both directions.

“We are unable to serve the Rail Stn or any stops on Meeting House Lane at this time.”

Police have been contacted for further information.

