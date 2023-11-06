News you can trust since 1837
Elves wanted for Highest Point festival team's Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster

Are you already full of festive cheer? Do you sprinkle Christmas magic wherever you go?
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
The organisers of Lancaster’s Big Christmas Day Out are on a recruitment drive for Christmas elves to help Santa in his grotto.

To fit the bill, you need to be approachable, confident and reliable. A performance background would be helpful.

Event organiser – and Santa’s little helper – Jamie Scahill said: “Santa loves coming to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Santa is looking for some elves to help out at his grotto at the Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster.Santa is looking for some elves to help out at his grotto at the Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster.
“He knows how jolly we all are here and he can’t wait to meet his new elves.”

The Big Christmas Day Out – organised by the team behind Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point music festival – will feature festive music and entertainment, a range of family activities and local food and drink.

The event takes place in Williamson Park on Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17.

Prospective elves should email [email protected]

Tickets for The Big Christmas Day Out are available from bigchristmasdayout.co.uk

