Elves wanted for Highest Point festival team's Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster
The organisers of Lancaster’s Big Christmas Day Out are on a recruitment drive for Christmas elves to help Santa in his grotto.
To fit the bill, you need to be approachable, confident and reliable. A performance background would be helpful.
Event organiser – and Santa’s little helper – Jamie Scahill said: “Santa loves coming to Lancaster and Morecambe.
“He knows how jolly we all are here and he can’t wait to meet his new elves.”
The Big Christmas Day Out – organised by the team behind Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point music festival – will feature festive music and entertainment, a range of family activities and local food and drink.
The event takes place in Williamson Park on Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17.
Prospective elves should email [email protected]
Tickets for The Big Christmas Day Out are available from bigchristmasdayout.co.uk