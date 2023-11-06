Elves wanted for Highest Point festival team's Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster

Are you already full of festive cheer? Do you sprinkle Christmas magic wherever you go?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of Lancaster’s Big Christmas Day Out are on a recruitment drive for Christmas elves to help Santa in his grotto.

To fit the bill, you need to be approachable, confident and reliable. A performance background would be helpful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event organiser – and Santa’s little helper – Jamie Scahill said: “Santa loves coming to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Santa is looking for some elves to help out at his grotto at the Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster.

“He knows how jolly we all are here and he can’t wait to meet his new elves.”

The Big Christmas Day Out – organised by the team behind Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point music festival – will feature festive music and entertainment, a range of family activities and local food and drink.

The event takes place in Williamson Park on Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17.

Prospective elves should email [email protected]