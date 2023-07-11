Elton John spectacular hits Lancaster celebrating platinum-selling single Rocket Man
Just over fifty years ago, Elton John recorded the platinum-selling single Rocket Man – a song that marked lift-off for the performer’s career as a stadium-filling megastar.
To celebrate the song’s golden anniversary, international hit stage show The Rocket Man is coming to Lancaster with its brand-new production to mark the occasion.
The all-new live spectacular, created by south-east Essex producers Entertainers, takes to the road to celebrate the golden anniversary of the song.
Entertainers’ director James Taylor said: ““Theatregoers can travel back in time to be treated to all of Elton’s million-selling hits, including Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Are You Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and, of course,
Rocket Man.”
The Rocket Man comes to Lancaster Grand on September 16 at 7.30pm.
For tickets tel: 01524 564695 or visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/the-rocket-man-a-tribute-to-sir-elton-john/