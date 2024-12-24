Electricity North West apprenticeships on offer for Lancaster and Morecambe youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Electricity North West has opened the recruitment window for its award-winning apprenticeship scheme with the search officially on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-two roles are now up for grabs across the business in a variety of different departments with the power network operator reaffirming its commitment to investing in green jobs.

Roles available throughout the region include roles focused on maintaining and upgrading underground power cables and overhead lines, along with cyber security and design engineers. There are also wider IT roles including network engineers and testers along with a role in the health and safety team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Parr, Electricity North West’s people and corporate services director, said: “Our apprenticeship programme can lead to a job for life where people can make a real difference, day in, day out. We have a huge role in the North West’s future prosperity and green growth and it’s our network that will enable the energy transition to cleaner power.

Electricity North West's 2024 Apprentices.

“We’re incredibly proud of our apprenticeship programme and it’s always an exciting time when we open the recruitment window.

“The success we’ve seen over recent years is phenomenal and we have achieved a pass rate of 96.8% compared to the national average of 53%.

“The results that have been produced are a testament to the hard work of our apprentices, trainers and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a major programme of work planned up until 2028, investing millions of pounds across the region and there really isn’t a better time to join, learn new skills and help us build and maintain the power network for years to come.”

Since launching back in 2017, more than 250 apprentices have been trained and developed by Electricity North West. Earlier this year, Electricity North West was awarded Investors in People Silver status, and in December it was named Utility of the Year.

15 of the new roles will be based out of Greater Manchester, seven will be based across Cumbria and 10 in Lancashire.

Chris Havard, Electricity North West’s programme manager, said: “Looking back and seeing how our apprenticeship programme has developed over the years is something the business can be incredibly proud of.

“We’ve colleagues in the business that started out as apprentices several years ago and they’re now nurturing the talent we have coming through the programme.

“Our success rate speaks for itself and we’ve a diverse range of roles on offer. All of our apprentices that have qualified have been offered full-time roles within the business and we’re excited to receive a variety of applications from across the region.”

Visit https://www.enwl.co.uk/about-us/careers/apprenticeships/ to apply for an apprenticeship.