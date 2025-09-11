Eighties rock band Then Jerico performing at Morecambe Winter Gardens
Lead singer, songwriter and sole original founder member Mark Shaw and his band will perform all the Then Jerico chart hit singles and fan favourite album tracks from the band’s first two albums
‘The Big Area (Outside)’ and ‘First (The Sound of Music)’ along with tracks from Mark’s 1990’s solo albums.
Mark says: “The last time we played Morecambe in December 2023, the town was snowed-in and inaccessible after days of -3* degree icy blizzards and many fans were unable to attend,
but those that made it gave us a fantastic welcome! We vowed to return to play this stunning venue!”
Special guests for the show will be The Zoffs.
Mark Shaw formed Then Jerico in via an advert in Melody Maker and debuted the band live in London in 1983.
Tickets for the gig at the Morecambe Winter Gardens are £25, tickets from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/morecambe-winter-gardens/t-qjradzo