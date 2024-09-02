Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighties icon Paul Young is coming to The Platform in Morecambe.

Paul Young will appear for one night only with his ‘From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association – An Intimate Evening With Paul Young’ show.

The singer became a teen idol when he broke into the big time 40 years ago with his song No Parlez going to number one and further iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) and Every time You Go Away – plus the number one album The Secret Of Association.

He also made an appearance at Live Aid.

Now, during these intimate shows, he’s looking back with a combination of conversations telling stories about his incredible career, and acoustic versions of songs.

You can catch up with him at The Platform on Wednesday April 30 2025.

Prices start at £30, and there are a limited number of VIP and Meet & Greet ticket bundles available.

Tickets available at https://bit.ly/paulyoungplatform