This electrifying tour celebrates thirty-five years of sonic exploration by the iconic Alex Paterson and promises to be a mesmerizing experience for fans across the UK.

As Alex Paterson continues to push the boundaries of ambient and electronic music, this tour promises a captivating blend of past triumphs and future sonic landscapes.

The Orb’s remarkable journey, from their groundbreaking debut in the acid house revolution to the upcoming release of “Prism,” showcases their enduring commitment to sonic innovation.

The Orb, an eighties electronic music group, are coming to Lancaster's Kanteena.

Fans can expect an immersive experience as The Orb takes them on a cosmic journey through their extensive catalogue, including classics like ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’ and ‘Toxygene,’ as well as tracks from their upcoming album.

The Orb with special guest Violeta Vicci come to Lancaster’s Kanteena on Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm.