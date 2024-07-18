Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighties band Johnny Hates Jazz is back and hitting the road for their first-ever headline tour in 36 years!

Johnny Hates Jazz, comprising Clark Datchler (songwriting, vocals, keyboards) and Mike Nocito (production, engineering, guitars), achieved prominence in the late 1980s with a string of hits, notably "Shattered Dreams."

Released in March 1987, the song reached top 5 in the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, and secured the second position in Japan.This was followed by global successes like the anti-war anthem "I Don’t Want To Be A Hero," "Turn Back The Clock" (featuring Kim Wilde), "Heart Of Gold," and "Don’t Say It’s Love."

In 1988, "Shattered Dreams" reached number 2 on the US Billboard chart and topped the US Adult Contemporary chart. That same year, the album "Turn Back The Clock" entered the UK charts at number 1, selling over four million copies and achieving triple-platinum status.

After parting ways at their peak, Johnny Hates Jazz reunited in 2010 and released the album "Magnetized" in 2013, the title track becoming an instant radio hit in the UK.In 2018, the band marked the 30th Anniversary of "Turn Back The Clock" with a special edition featuring new acoustic versions of every song.

Their 2020 release, "Wide Awake," drawn on inspiration from their musical roots in the 1970s.

In addition, Clark has also co-written new material for Mike and The Mechanics with Genesis legend Mike Rutherford.

Now, for the first time in 36 years Johnny Hates Jazz will be embarking on their first ever headline tour of the UK and overseas.With a brand-new show, surrounded by world-class musicians, they’re ready to captivate audiences across the globe.

Johnny Hates Jazz will be playing at Lancaster Grand on Thursday, September 5 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.