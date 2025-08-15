An eight-year-old Lancaster girl is taking on a challenge like no other this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose Earnshaw will be completing five laps of her local park, which is the equivalent of one mile, every day this month.

Rose’s epic challenge is in support of the charity, Retina UK, and its vital work – and she has so far raised more than £1,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our family has a connection to inherited sight loss, primarily Stargardt’s disease,” said Rose’s mum, Rachel.

Eight-year-old Rose Earnshaw from Lancaster.

“We wanted to support Retina UK as we have a keen interest in supporting the ground-breaking research that they fund.

"We did our own research and saw the amazing work that the charity funds, especially around gene therapies."

Rachel said herself and Rose have found the incredible support from their loved ones amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By taking on this challenge, it has opened up conversations around the disease and we are proud to be raising awareness as well as funds,” she added.

James Clarke, Head of Income Generation at Retina UK, said they are grateful to Rose and her family for supporting Retina UK during its 50th anniversary year.

"The incredible amount that they have raised so far will make such a tangible difference and we will be cheering Rose on as she completes her challenge on August 31.”

What is Stargardt's disease?

Stargardt’s disease is a rare, inherited eye condition affecting the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leads to progressive vision loss, typically starting in childhood or adolescence. In the UK, it affects approximately one in 10,000 people and Retina UK supports those affected.

While it impairs central vision, it usually does not lead to complete blindness with peripheral vision often remaining intact.

How to sponsor Rose

To sponsor Rose during her challenge, please visit https://superkind.org/fundraiser/running-challenge and if you’re feeling inspired to support Retina UK and would like to support the charity during its 50th anniversary year, please get in touch with James Clarke on 07736 925174 or [email protected].

About Retina UK

Retina UK is a national charity working for people with inherited sight loss. It funds medical research to understand complex conditions and speed up the search for treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also provide information and support services to help more people lead fulfilling lives.

Since being founded, Retina UK has funded more than £18 million worth of research into inherited sight loss conditions.