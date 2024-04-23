Eight-year-old Heysham cheerleader takes on challenging fundraising triathlon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amelia-Rose Bateson, who cheers for Stormers Elite in Morecambe, has decided to do a sponsored triathlon on May 5 which she is aiming to complete in one day.

Amelia-Rose said: “One of my favourite things in the world is cheerleading and I have been lucky enough to be selected to attend a week long residential cheerleading camp on a partial scholarship.

"I am hoping to raise some money to fund the rest of my placement at this once in a lifetime opportunity whilst also helping a local charity, Animal Care Lancaster.

“I will be attempting to complete my first triathlon over distances that are recommended for children much older than me so this will be a really big challenge.

"I am aiming to complete the following in one day: • 2.5 km swim• 15 km bike ride• 5 km run

“Any funds raised would be split equally between funding my scholarship and Animal Care Lancaster.

"I would really appreciate if you could sponsor me in undertaking this challenge and anything you could donate would be amazing.

"I will try my absolute hardest to hit my target distances in one day.”

Mum Harriet Bateson said: “My eight-year-old daughter Amelia-Rose has been offered a part scholarship at a residential cheerleading camp this summer. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her. “She is raising money to go towards her scholarship and for Animal Care Lancaster. Any money raised will be split equally, anything anyone can spare to sponsor her will be greatly appreciated.”