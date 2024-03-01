News you can trust since 1837
Eight Lancaster, Morecambe and Garstang road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

A number of road closures are scheduled and planned to take place in the Lancaster, Morecambe and Garstang district over the next few weeks.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are eight affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from February 28. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from February 28. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31.

2. Denmark Street and Gerrard Street, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Install and joint cables. When: February 22 to March 6, 2024.

3. Bulk Street, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Install and joint cables. When: February 22 to March 6, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: February 26 to March 5, 2024.

4. Crag Bank Lane, Carnforth

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: February 26 to March 5, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

