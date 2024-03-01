Eight Lancaster, Morecambe and Garstang road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are eight affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from February 28. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Denmark Street and Gerrard Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bulk Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Install and joint cables. When: February 22 to March 6, 2024. Photo: Google Street View
4. Crag Bank Lane, Carnforth
What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: February 26 to March 5, 2024. Photo: Google Street View