An eight-bedroom guest house in Heysham is up for auction for just over £500,000.

The Port House, an eight-bedroom all en-suite guest house on Moneyclose Lane in Heysham is being sold due to the owner wishing to retire.

On entry, you are welcomed by large, light and spacious rooms.

The current owner designed and developed the interior and the exterior has been fully restored.

Since opening, the property has been maintained to a high standard throughout and benefits from quality fixtures and fittings.

Additional to this property, there is an option to purchase the adjoining property which currently consists of three self-contained serviced apartments.

The property is being marketed through agents Entwistle Green and is up for auction with a starting bid of £520,000.

To look at the listing visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64967804/?search_identifier=d517f0c3-2980-4c3d-a58b-e1c22fcf6092.

