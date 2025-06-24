Eight arrested during immigration crackdown at nail bars and Indian restaurant in Lancaster and Morecambe
Operation Sandstorm is a joint operation between Lancashire Police, Immigration Enforcement and Trading Standards that saw four businesses visited and eight workers arrested.
All four businesses have been issued with a civil penalty referral notice and further inquiries to establish any liability will now take place.
The liable employer could face a substantial fine if it’s found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.
The operation forms part of a ramp-up of operational action by Immigration Enforcement teams who, between July 5 2024 and May 31, have carried out 9,000 illegal working visits and made 6,410 arrests – an increase of 48% and 51% compared to the same period 12 months prior.
Five Vietnamese men were arrested at three different nail bars, one in Morecambe and two in Lancaster, following modern slavery concerns and suspected illegal working highlighted by the police.
Three had outstanding asylum claims or appeals meaning they had no right to work in the UK.
The two other men were found to have entered the UK illegally and were placed on strict immigration bail, pending travel documents being issued to facilitate their removal.
No modern slavery concerns were discovered.
Three Bangladeshi men were later arrested at an Indian restaurant.
Two were detained pending their removal from the UK for breaching their visa conditions. The third was bailed pending travel documents being issued.
The business premises visited included:
Morecambe Nails & Spa - Morecambe
Ponie Beauty Lounge – Lancaster
Diamond Nails – Lancaster
Morecambe Tandoori - Morecambe
PC Katie Foster, Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Lancashire Police have a close working relationship with North-West Immigration through the Genga Partnership that looks to target Organised Crime and the vulnerabilities this creates in communities.
“The recent operation in Morecambe and Lancaster shows that non-compliance with Immigration rules will be targeted. The arrests on the day should act as a deterrent and offer some reassurance to those effected by illegal working."
Alan Bushnell, North West Immigration Compliance and Enforcement lead, said: “I am proud of my team for the results of Operation Sandstorm which demonstrates that businesses will not get away with employing illegal workers in our community.
“We will continue to target those who flout the law - both individuals and the businesses that exploit them - to protect workers, uphold the integrity of our immigration system, and ensure a level playing field for honest employers.
“I’d like to thank our partners in Lancashire Police and Trading Standards for their help in making this operation such a success.”
