Eden Project opens in China three years ahead of Morecambe's attraction

China‘s Eden Project – inspired by Cornwall’s attraction of the same name – has just opened in Qingdao in Shandong province.

Oriental Eden, which was first announced in 2015, has seen the transformation of a 200-acre environmentally damaged site overlooking Jiaozhou Bay.

Eden Project said on their website: “Just like Eden Project Cornwall, and the future Eden Project Morecambe, Oriental Eden is inspired by nature and the local landscape.

“Sited on coastline at the confluence of a river and the sea, it engages people with the history and future, beauty and wonder, challenges and hope tied to water.

“Water is one of Earth's most precious elements and Eden Project has imagined for China an interactive water experience traversing three incredible realms which animate the story of water - its scarcity, abundance, and quality.

“Visitors to Oriental Eden will leave the everyday behind as they are transported into hyper-real experiential interactive worlds to re-examine a path to co-existence with nature, emotionally engaging with issues through story, narrative, wonder, joy and human interaction.

“At the heart of the site is the Storm Forest, a giant tropical biome where extraordinary living landscapes, immersive experience, performance and play take engagement approaches first realised in Cornwall, to new levels.

“The project showcases the regeneration of the site, bringing the land back in touch with its surrounding water.

"It communicates the importance of water and the ongoing water challenge in a meaningful and fun way and is a positive and optimistic place for environmental and social change, extending the reach of Eden Project's charitable mission to demonstrate and inspire positive action for the planet.”

The Eden Project opened its first location in Cornwall in 2000, taking over the site of a barren clay pit.

The attraction has two huge domes, one of which is the largest indoor rainforest in the world.

In 2028, Eden Project Morecambe is set to open in Lancashire. That project, first announced in 2018, ‘re-imagines Morecambe as a seaside resort for the 21st century, inspiring wonder and a connection with the natural world’.

Other projects in the pipeline include Eden Project Scotland in Dundee, and Eden Project Costa Rica.