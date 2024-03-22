Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are remaining tightlipped about how the unit will be used but will be releasing further details soon.

An Eden Project spokesperson said: “The Eden Project can confirm that we have taken out a lease on a unit at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

"We are working on developing and designing the space and will be releasing further details soon.”

The Winter Gardens, Morecambe. Photo Neil Cross

Work is due to start on the new eco-attraction on the central Promenade by the end of 2024, with a targeted soft opening in 2026 and full opening in 2027.

Eden Project bosses have said they are on target to achieve this planned timetable.

The proposed Eden Project Morecambe is earmarked for 4.8 hectares of land on the central promenade in Morecambe, near the Midland hotel.

The mixed-use complex will be housed in shell-like domes and will combine indoor and outdoor attractions.