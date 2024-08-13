Eden Project Morecambe opening date 'edging into 2027-28' but significant work will start on site this autumn
But the new government is pushing for ‘realism’ in all parts of the project, and a final opening date of Eden Project Morecambe could be ‘edging towards’ 2027 or 2028, Eden bosses have said. Previously, a low-key opening was hoped for in late 2026 with full public opening in 2027.
A first instalment of £2.5million in government money has been committed and contractors are being sought for different roles in the Eden scheme through a north west hub run by local councils for construction and civil engineering contracts.
Traffic, park-and-ride arrangements and Morecambe railway station’s capacity are also being looked at.
These were the main points at the latest Eden Project community conversation meeting.
It followed the general election with a change of government and Morecambe MP from Conservative David Morris to Labour’s Lizzie Collinge.
Si Bellamy, Eden’s chief transformation officer, said: “This is a really important stage because we now have the first instalment of £2.5million committed. This is an important moment. There has been a period of due diligence checks, which is very important for a big project like this. We want to thank everybody for their patience. People’s perseverance and commitment has been unwavering.
“There has been some big change with the general election and a new government. Our early indication from the new Labour government is that it is committed to this, as with the previous government.”
He added: “Rachel Reeves, the new chancellor, visited Morecambe in the general election campaign and met Lizzie Collinge, who is now the new MP for Morecambe. Rachel Reeves’ commitment to the Eden Project was important. We are currently dealing with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government on the full business case for Eden, which is about accessing public money. We hope to have that done by the early autumn.”
Mr Bellamy said Eden Project Morecambe will be looking for contractors such as architects, designers and others, and forming a design team.
Significant ground investigation work is expected this autumn at the Morecambe site.
Mr Bellamy said: “People are asking when will see spades in the ground? We have had diggers there before. But the new work will be more intrusive. More at depth. So when the main construction work starts, we will know what that site really contains regarding soil, rocks and underground pipes. Everyone in Morecambe deserves to have a project which is not just delivered fast but is delivered in an exemplary way.”
“We have got to get the funding ‘stacks’ confirmed and are really close to that. The new government is really encouraging lots of realism about the project and we are now looking at edging into 2027-28.”
