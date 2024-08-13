Eden Project Morecambe opening date 'edging into 2027-28' but significant work will start on site this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eden Project in Morecambe is supported by the new Labour government and significant site investigation work is expected later this year, an update meeting has heard.

But the new government is pushing for ‘realism’ in all parts of the project, and a final opening date of Eden Project Morecambe could be ‘edging towards’ 2027 or 2028, Eden bosses have said. Previously, a low-key opening was hoped for in late 2026 with full public opening in 2027.

A first instalment of £2.5million in government money has been committed and contractors are being sought for different roles in the Eden scheme through a north west hub run by local councils for construction and civil engineering contracts.

Traffic, park-and-ride arrangements and Morecambe railway station’s capacity are also being looked at.

Si Bellamy at an Eden Project public workshops event at Morecambe Winter Gardens in April.

These were the main points at the latest Eden Project community conversation meeting.

It followed the general election with a change of government and Morecambe MP from Conservative David Morris to Labour’s Lizzie Collinge.

Si Bellamy, Eden’s chief transformation officer, said: “This is a really important stage because we now have the first instalment of £2.5million committed. This is an important moment. There has been a period of due diligence checks, which is very important for a big project like this. We want to thank everybody for their patience. People’s perseverance and commitment has been unwavering.

“There has been some big change with the general election and a new government. Our early indication from the new Labour government is that it is committed to this, as with the previous government.”

An artist's impression shows an interactive wooden cave at Eden Project Morecambe.

He added: “Rachel Reeves, the new chancellor, visited Morecambe in the general election campaign and met Lizzie Collinge, who is now the new MP for Morecambe. Rachel Reeves’ commitment to the Eden Project was important. We are currently dealing with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government on the full business case for Eden, which is about accessing public money. We hope to have that done by the early autumn.”

Mr Bellamy said Eden Project Morecambe will be looking for contractors such as architects, designers and others, and forming a design team.

Significant ground investigation work is expected this autumn at the Morecambe site.

Mr Bellamy said: “People are asking when will see spades in the ground? We have had diggers there before. But the new work will be more intrusive. More at depth. So when the main construction work starts, we will know what that site really contains regarding soil, rocks and underground pipes. Everyone in Morecambe deserves to have a project which is not just delivered fast but is delivered in an exemplary way.”

An artist's impression of Eden Project Morecambe.

“We have got to get the funding ‘stacks’ confirmed and are really close to that. The new government is really encouraging lots of realism about the project and we are now looking at edging into 2027-28.”

He added: “More on this will follow but this project is now into delivery. We have the first contracts going through the North West Construction Hub.”

The hub is a system used by local councils and the construction industry to publicise building and civil engineering opportunities.

Barry Wright, an audience member said: “It’s going to be an exciting project for locals. But the Eden site is tight. I wonder if part of the old Frontierland area could be used for construction vehicles and machinery? Like a mini contractors’ city?”

Mark Cassidy, from Lancaster City Council, said “This has been uppermost in our minds when working on the Eden Project in the planning system. We are working closely with Eden and there are conditions to manage things like construction traffic, dust and the site compound. Currently, it does not say exactly what the arrangements will be but agreement is needed and all options will be considered.”

Mr Bellamy said the Eden Project enjoys strong support locally, regionally and nationally. Public workshops held at Morecambe Winter Gardens this spring were well attended, he said. And ideas to use themes such as rhythms of the natural world and man-made world at Eden Morecambe had ‘resonated’ with people. Also, boosting public health and people’s every day connections to nature at many levels were key aims, along with economic, educational and skills boosts.

Tracey Robbins, a council officer, spoke about help for people interested in becoming volunteers or seeking new skills, or jobs associated with Eden and wider future developments in Morecambe. A free weekly community action course will run in the evenings during September and October.