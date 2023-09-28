Eco holiday village planned for south Lancaster could attract Eden Project Morecambe visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set to be one of the most eco-friendly holiday parks ever built in the UK, the Ellel Eco Park, or holiday village, proposed to open fully by the end of 2029, would include 400 lodges, 100 stay pods, a market place (with retails sales area, food and beverage, servicing and storage) and up to 25 artisan pods, a hotel, a virtual reality experience building and associated car parking and land re-modelling.

According to independent experts Ellel Eco Park, which would be developed on land at Home Farm, Ellel Grange, Main Road, Galgate, could create over 620 full time jobs, attracting some 200,000 plus visitors who will spend in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading leisure experts also say the proposed plans will bring some £25m of new spending power to the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how Ellel Holiday Village might look.

Ellel Holiday Village will also work closely with the Eden Project Morecambe to ensure that a co-ordinated approach is undertaken to educating visitors about the natural world, including the importance and sensitivity of the Bay.

It is highly likely that the Ellel Holiday Village will provide accommodation for visitors to the Eden Project Morecambe.

The proposed development will include large areas of open greenspace and wildlife experiences with nature walks and other outdoor wildlife based activities throughout

the site.

Some of the open countryside which the Ellel Holiday Village development would be built on. Picture by Chris Baxter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attractions within the site will also include a virtual experience centre, indoor and outdoor activity centres.

These are proposed to include an eco-park containing a boardwalk through a wetland area, an immersive wildlife experience at Quarry Wood, further woodland activities at Flat Wood and adjacent boardwalks and an extensive network of other footpaths throughout the site through green and open areas.

The site will be designed to maximise the experience of being in nature for the visitors and appreciation of this, whilst minimising impacts on biodiversity.

It is estimated that the scheme would take five years to complete, with construction of the first phase likely commencing in 2024 and being completed by the end of 2025.

A view to the proposed development site from Ellel Grange. Photo by Chris Baxter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final phase would be hoped to be completed by the end of 2029.

Eleven residents have lodged objections with the city council about the development.

Alex Sayer who lives at Cragg Hall Farm, Ellel Grange, said: “I would like to object most strongly to this proposed development. “The land at Home Farm is not included in the recent Lancaster Local Structure Plan and is therefore designated as an area of open countryside, and should be protected from large scale development.“The historic and heritage value of the Grade II-listed Ellel Grange, its gardens, grounds, carriage drive and the designed landscape that surround it, including the other listed buildings on the site, should be recognised and protected.“The ecology and biodiversity of the site will be seriously harmed, with some species (brown hare) disappearing altogether. With the large volume of people visiting and staying on the site trampling will be a serious issue. A large area of unimproved heritage grassland will be lost.“Increased traffic flow will be a serious problem. Junction 33 is already a busy junction and the planned alterations to it are only designed to cope with the increased traffic form the Garden village.“Add to this the large amount of building work along the A6, already passed and in construction, at Forton, Hollins Lane, Cabus and Garstang, the A6 and junction 33 cannot cope with the increased traffic from a development of this scale and size.”

Sam Lumb, a tree expert at Lancaster City Council, said: “I object to this application. This proposal has the potential to put pressure on the existing trees and woodlands, which does not currently exist.

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A preliminary assessment identified 230 features, including 135 individual trees, 79 groups, six woodlands and 10 hedgerows, of which six trees are identified as of veteran status or have characteristics of veterans.

"No tree works are proposed. No formal landscaping proposals have been submitted as part of this outline application.

"A high-quality landscaping plan is required to determine the impact of the development on the existing landscape character.

"It is therefore vital that there is a good understanding of the historic importance of the area and how the development will impact upon this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural England said in the planning document that they required further information to determine the impact on four designated sites including Morecambe Bay and Duddon Estuaries Special Protection Area (SPA), Morecambe Bay Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), Morecambe Bay Ramsar and Lune Estuary Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) some of which are classified for rare and vulnerable birds.

They also wanted concerns to be addressed further on the impact to the Lancashire Coastal Way.

The concerns from a previous report still exist including people straying from the footpath onto the marshes (including the breaking of nearby fences to gain access) and causing damage to the habitat via trampling and the disturbance on qualifying bird species from the presence of people and dogs.

They also expressed concerns about the application and how it would affect local sites, priority habitats and species including ancient woodland and veteran trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the eco park were originally submitted to Lancaster City Council in 2021.

Andrew Stanyon, project director, said: "We see Ellel Eco Park as one holistic solution, the mixture of lodges, hotels and marketplace will not only allow us to invest in the intensive rewilding of the land, it will also give us a platform for visitors.

"A place where they will be able to immerse themselves in nature. Rewilding is not only about the land it is, in our view, as much about human interaction, and state of mind.”

View the planning application number 20/01453/OUT at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said they expect it to be presented to committee later in 2023.