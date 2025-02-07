Eco-friendly end for 2,430 Christmas trees raises £31k for Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice’s annual Christmas Tree Collection event recycled trees from all over the area they serve, from Grasmere to Garstang, Morecambe to Sedbergh.

The trees were mulched and turned into biofuel, wooden bases were sold as firewood, and anything left is being used as compost in the Hospice’s grounds and kitchen garden.

A few trees even made their way to the animals at Lakeland Maze Farm!

Lily Knight, fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said: “This is our 12th year of Christmas tree collections, and I am blown away to say all these years of Christmas Tree Collections have collectively raised over a quarter of a million pounds!

Chipping the trees collected by the hospice to be recycled.

"Thank you to everyone who booked their tree for collection and donated generously, and to our amazing volunteers who donated their time, effort and vehicles to collect the trees!

"We love this event because it brings people together across the whole of the area that we care for, with everyone working together to make it happen.

"We couldn’t do this without the help of so many people. It's great to know that these tree collections support our Hospice and the environment as the trees are fully recycled!”

Kirkby Lonsdale-based Barden Biomass turned the trees into environmentally friendly biofuel to giving the trees another life after their cheerful Christmas.

Lily Knight, fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, amongst the trees.

The event raised £31,500 (including Gift Aid) for St John’s Hospice, helping the Hospice continue to care for patients and their families in the Hospice and in patients' homes.

The hospice and their supporters are constantly organising a range of events and opportunities to suit everybody.

You can find out more about the work of St John’s Hospice by visiting https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/