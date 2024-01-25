Organisers who bring the seasonal ice rink to Lancaster have published pictures of all the items in their lost property box in a bid to reunite the items with their owners.

A spokesman for Lancaster on Ice said: “Are you missing something? Any of these items yours?

“This is the entirety of the Lancaster on Ice lost property box laid out to see.

"If you recognise something, please claim it from The Borough.

"Anything unclaimed by the end of the month will be donated.”

1 . Lost property A coat, an umbrella, gloves and bobble hats are just some of the items in the lost property box for Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Lancaster on Ice Photo Sales

2 . Lost property Jewellery and a key are just some of the items unclaimed after being lost at Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Lancaster on Ice Photo Sales

3 . Lost property Tiny children's gloves, woolly hats and single gloves were all left behind at Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Lancaster on Ice Photo Sales

4 . Lost property A coat, pairs of gloves and single gloves are all lost property at Lancaster on Ice that needs to be claimed. Photo: Lancaster on Ice Photo Sales