Ear muffs, bobble hats and jewellery among hundreds of items lost at Lancaster on Ice and now waiting to be reunited with their owners
Did you lose any property at Lancaster on Ice?
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Organisers who bring the seasonal ice rink to Lancaster have published pictures of all the items in their lost property box in a bid to reunite the items with their owners.
A spokesman for Lancaster on Ice said: “Are you missing something? Any of these items yours?
“This is the entirety of the Lancaster on Ice lost property box laid out to see.
"If you recognise something, please claim it from The Borough.
"Anything unclaimed by the end of the month will be donated.”
1 / 4