The fluent and delicate lines of Melisa Yildirim’s Anatolian kamanche fiddle found a perfect partner in the dynamic but sensitive playing of Swarupa Ananth, a leading tabla player from India.

This exciting project was born in a studio in the USA when two artists who scarcely knew each other pressed the record button and, without having discussed where they were going, produced an album in one take - Hues of Imagination.

From USA to Morecambe, audiences in Lancashire now have the opportunity to experience hearing the duos music live this July with thanks to More Music.

Melisa Yildirim and Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar come to More Music in Morecambe next month.