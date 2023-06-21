News you can trust since 1837
Dynamic duo of musicians come to More Music in Morecambe

More Music presents Melisa Yildirim & Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar’s ‘Hues of Imagination' at their Morecambe venue on Saturday July 1 as part of their series of gigs, All the Right Notes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

The fluent and delicate lines of Melisa Yildirim’s Anatolian kamanche fiddle found a perfect partner in the dynamic but sensitive playing of Swarupa Ananth, a leading tabla player from India.

This exciting project was born in a studio in the USA when two artists who scarcely knew each other pressed the record button and, without having discussed where they were going, produced an album in one take - Hues of Imagination.

From USA to Morecambe, audiences in Lancashire now have the opportunity to experience hearing the duos music live this July with thanks to More Music.

Melisa Yildirim and Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar come to More Music in Morecambe next month.
This gig is part of More Music’s programme of gigs All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the month.Tickets from £5 - £10 from https://moremusic.org.uk/ or by calling 01524 831997.

Related topics:MorecambeUSAIndia