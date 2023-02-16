Dust off your lederhosen and stein for Lancaster Brewery German beer festival

Lancaster Brewery said on their Facebook page: “10 days until our Fruhlingsfest 2023. Due to other events booked in October, we won't be having OktoberFest this year so this is your last chance to experience a Lancaster Brewery German festival until 2024.

“We have an Oompah Band, we have steins, endless gallons of German and Englisch bier, bratwurst, lederhosen, pretzels and schnapps.

"There are games for those who want to get involved and plenty of of hiding space for the majority that don't!

Lancaster Brewery German beer festival will be held in February this year.

“We have space on each day, but it's running out on the Saturday and Friday evening slots. People traditionally mainly book in the 10 days prior to these events.

“Book now - for a bargain £8 (no ticket charge) including a free schnapps - at https://lancasterbrewery.nuwebgroup.com/”

The Oktoberfest featuring a beer festival and travelling carnival is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

Lancaster Brewery German beer festival will be held in February. Picture by Olly Stabler.