Duo caught in the act trying to steal bikes at Lancaster railway station

The men were spotted on CCTV by staff at Lancaster station cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Two males were spotted on #CCTV by railstaff at #Lancaster cutting a cable lock with bolt croppers to try and steal two bicycles. “With a shift changeover, five BTP officers were yards away, and both males caught red-handed and #arrested.