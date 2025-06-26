Dublin Soul meets Chicago Blues at show coming to Morecambe

The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience comes to Morecambe.

The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience will take you on a trip down memory lane at their show in Morecambe.

Described as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘truly authentic’ and featuring a full live band, The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience relives the story lines of both classic films and all the fantastic music of The Commitments and The Blues Brothers.

This is a show of two halves - Dublin Soul meets Chicago Blues.

This big-band style experience is packed full with iconic scenes, laughs, crazy dance moves and the authentic sounds of soul, rhythm, blues, and even a little country and western music.

Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said: “We are really looking forward to performing in Morecambe this August. We have a jam-packed set ready to entertain you including The Commitments hits Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally to Blues Brothers classics Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody – plus a whole lot of humour in between!”

With stunning audio-visual displays and some of the best R&B musicians in the UK - this will be a night to truly remember!

Join The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday August 1 at 7pm.

Tickets cost just £26.80 and are available from https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform or by calling the Box Office telephone: 01524 582803.