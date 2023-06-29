With the promise of lively beats and, hopefully, abundant sunshine, people can expect a memorable experience at this lively gathering.

On Saturday, the stage will be taken over by the renowned London-based party starters, Reggae Roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for curating the ultimate collection of reggae tunes, they guarantee an unforgettable auditory journey.

A Dub and Reggae event will be held at Kanteena in Lancaster this weekend.

Adding even more excitement to the event, festival favourite Natty Campbell will grace the mic, captivating the audience with his dynamic presence.

Coming into the scene 2016 Natty has performed various festivals both in the UK and internationally in countries including Mexico, Bulgaria, Croatia, France and Germany and with sets on main

stages at UK festivals such as Boomtown, Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox and Citadel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his first release on Unit 137 and second on Trojan Reloaded the sister label of the legendary Trojan Records exciting things are set for this young MC.

A Dub and Reggae event will be held at Kanteena in Lancaster this weekend.

An after party hosted by resident DJ Where’s North is set to kick off at 10pm on Saturday into the early hours.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday night, the live dub band Zion Train will take the spotlight.

As they prepare for the release of their highly anticipated album ‘Dissident Sound’ this performance in Lancaster promises to be an extraordinary experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 3000 shows under their belt, Zion Train has earned a reputation as one of the most unique and enjoyable live dub acts in the world.

A Dub and Reggae event will be held at Kanteena Lancaster this weekend.

Their exceptional blend of onstage dub mixing, accompanied by acoustic instruments and remarkable vocalists, ensures a one-of-a-kind performance.

Adding to their allure, Zion Train welcomes new vocalist Cara Jane Murphy to their lineup.

Get your tickets at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Kanteena/Zion-Train-Live-/36316850/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also feature exciting supporting acts, to be announced soon, adding to the already incredible lineup.

Kanteena Lancaster will be holding a Dub and Reggae event this weekend.

Additionally, people can indulge in a wide variety of culinary delights from the best street food vendors in town, complemented by a refreshing selection of beers and cocktails at Hawkermarkt - Street Food Central, an ongoing event taking place at Kanteena every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the summer.

Experience a vibrant combination of street food traders, talented DJs, KidzKraftz for the little ones, a kids disco, craft beers, and live bands.

Food this weekend will be provided by residents Chai Thai, Diplos Pizza and Preston’s favourite Caribbean Street Food, Jambowl/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doors of Kanteena will open at 4pm on Friday and 12pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Free tickets are available here now https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Kanteena/Hawkermarkt---Street-Food-Central/36365682/, so grab yours to secure your spot in the sunny beer garden this weekend.

For more information and updates, please visit https://kanteena.co.uk/ or follow on socials:

https://www.instagram.com/kanteenalancaster/