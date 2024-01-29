Drunk man arrested at Lancaster railway station after punching woman twice in head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were on the scene moments later and arrested the man.

The man was charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly and has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “An intoxicated male was on #Lancaster Station when he launched an unprovoked assault on a passing female, punching her twice in the head.“Officers were on scene moments later and #arrested the suspect.