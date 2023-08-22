News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Drugs, weapons and stolen goods seized after police raid Lancaster house

Police raided a property in Lancaster looking for drugs.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Police seized drugs, weapons and suspected stolen goods during a raid on a Lancaster house. Picture from Lancashire Police.Police seized drugs, weapons and suspected stolen goods during a raid on a Lancaster house. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Police seized drugs, weapons and suspected stolen goods during a raid on a Lancaster house. Picture from Lancashire Police.

The Urban Task Force and the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under S23 Misuse of drugs act in Lancaster on Monday, (August 21).

Within the property a substantial amount of suspected class A and class B drugs were found along with weapons and suspected stolen goods.

Two people are currently in Lancaster in custody waiting to be interviewed.