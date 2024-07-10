Drugs raid on Lancaster estate after tip off from member of public
Police raided homes on the Vale estate in Lancaster after a tip-off from a member of the public.
A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “As a result of some community intelligence, a warrant has been executed on the Vale estate.
"We will continue to disrupt those who sell drugs within our communities - so please keep the information coming in, either to us or via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.