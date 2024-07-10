Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police raided homes on the Vale estate in Lancaster after a tip-off from a member of the public.

A spokesperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “As a result of some community intelligence, a warrant has been executed on the Vale estate.

"We will continue to disrupt those who sell drugs within our communities - so please keep the information coming in, either to us or via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...