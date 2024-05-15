Drugs dogs find cannabis and knife during searches at railway station near Kendal

Drugs dogs did stop and searches at a railway station near Kendal.

The first stop and search at Oxenholme railway station found cannabis and a lock knife.

Police also met a train in the station and arrested a man for being drunk and disorderly.

The last indication by a dog led to a man being arrested for being unlawfully in the UK.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “Oxenholme drugs dog operation with @SouthLakesPol.

“Our first #StopSearch found cannabis and a lock knife. We also met a train in and #arrested a male for being drunk & disorderly.