Drugs dogs find cannabis and knife during searches at railway station near Kendal
The first stop and search at Oxenholme railway station found cannabis and a lock knife.
Police also met a train in the station and arrested a man for being drunk and disorderly.
The last indication by a dog led to a man being arrested for being unlawfully in the UK.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “Oxenholme drugs dog operation with @SouthLakesPol.
“Our first #StopSearch found cannabis and a lock knife. We also met a train in and #arrested a male for being drunk & disorderly.
"The last indication by the dog led to a male #arrested for being unlawfully in the UK. #OpSceptre”