Drugs dogs find cannabis and knife during searches at railway station near Kendal

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 10:25 BST
Drugs dogs did stop and searches at a railway station near Kendal.Drugs dogs did stop and searches at a railway station near Kendal.
Drugs dogs did stop and searches at a railway station near Kendal.
Drugs dogs did stop and searches at a railway station near Kendal and had three results.

The first stop and search at Oxenholme railway station found cannabis and a lock knife.

Police also met a train in the station and arrested a man for being drunk and disorderly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last indication by a dog led to a man being arrested for being unlawfully in the UK.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “Oxenholme drugs dog operation with @SouthLakesPol.

“Our first #StopSearch found cannabis and a lock knife. We also met a train in and #arrested a male for being drunk & disorderly.

"The last indication by the dog led to a male #arrested for being unlawfully in the UK. #OpSceptre”