Drug dealing reported in Morecambe alleyways

Police have been receiving reports of suspected drug dealing in the Poulton area of Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
The reports state that people are seen arriving on foot, bikes and vehicles and are meeting in or near the alleyways.

The community has been extremely proactive in supplying valuable information and police are asking people with information to get in touch.

Contact 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

Police will not tolerate drug dealing in the local community.
If you have any information or concerns please email [email protected].

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Drug dealing has no place in our communities and by us all working together we can try our best to stop it.

"Normally on seeing an officer or patrol car a drug dealer will wait until they have gone but they will openly do it in front of the public.

"If you see this happening please let us know.

"You can remain anonymous and even if you're not, your details will never be disclosed.”