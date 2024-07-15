Drug dealer jailed for three years after police seize heroin worth £50k from car on M6 at Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Glasgow has been jailed for three years for drug supply following a vehicle stop on the M6 in January 2024.

Dylan Hayes, 23, of Harris Road, Glasgow was sentenced today (July 15 ) at Preston Crown Court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – heroin.

The court heard how officers stopped a vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M6, just prior to Junction 35, which Hayes was a passenger in, on the evening of January 10 2024.

When the vehicle was stopped, Hayes was seen to exit the front passenger seat and jump over the crash barrier.

As he jumped, a blue carrier bag was seen to fall to the floor and Hayes was observed retrieving the bag before being detained by officers.

Hayes was found to be in possession of the bag which contained two blocks of brown powder which later tested positive as heroin, weighing around 1kg with an approximate street value of £50,000.

Detective Constable Andy MacFarlane said: “Hayes was carrying a significant quantity of drugs when officers stopped the vehicle he was travelling in.

“Today’s result shows the consequences that face those who travel into the county with the intent to supply drugs.

“We will continue to take robust action to target organised criminality in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at every level to ensure offenders are brought to justice”.