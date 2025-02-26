Driver taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 10:10 BST
Firefighters attended a road traffic collision in Morecambe.
Firefighters raced to the scene of a road traffic collision in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on Beaufort Road, Morecambe, involving two vehicles at 9.38am on February 25.

A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty-five minutes.

Police closed the road for a number of hours until the vehicle was recovered and the scene cleared.

