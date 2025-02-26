Driver taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Morecambe
Firefighters raced to the scene of a road traffic collision in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on Beaufort Road, Morecambe, involving two vehicles at 9.38am on February 25.
A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Crews were in attendance for approximately thirty-five minutes.
Police closed the road for a number of hours until the vehicle was recovered and the scene cleared.
