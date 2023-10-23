Driver taken to hospital after flipping car onto roof on village road near Lancaster
Hornby Road in Caton has now reopened after a crash yesterday (Sunday).
Police were called to reports of an accident on Hornby Road, Caton at 3.06pm on Sunday, (October 22).
A Honda Jazz had crashed into a stationary vehicle, coming to rest on its roof.
The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.
Lancaster police said on Facebook nine hours ago that the road is now fully reopened.