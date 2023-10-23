News you can trust since 1837
Driver taken to hospital after flipping car onto roof on village road near Lancaster

Hornby Road in Caton has now reopened after a crash yesterday (Sunday).
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Police closed a road near Lancaster after a crash.

Police were called to reports of an accident on Hornby Road, Caton at 3.06pm on Sunday, (October 22).

A Honda Jazz had crashed into a stationary vehicle, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Lancaster police said on Facebook nine hours ago that the road is now fully reopened.