News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Driver taken to hospital after car hits tractor on road near Lancaster

The driver of a car was taken to hospital after their vehicle hit a tractor on a road near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

Police were called at 3.29pm yesterday (Wednesday), to Corricks Lane, Lancaster, to a report of a road traffic collision.

At the scene they found a car had collided with a tractor.

The driver of the car was treated at hospital for a minor injury.

Police closed the road after the crash but said the road reopened around 8pm.

The road closure caused considerable traffic in the area.

Related topics:LancasterPolice