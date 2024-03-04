Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 8.01am to Keswick Road between Kentmere Road and Troutbeck Road in Lancaster.

A Range Rover and Hyundai had collided and air bags had been deployed.

One of the driver’s suffered a minor injury but didn't go to hospital.

Police had earlier this morning advised people to avoid the area and plan their route accordingly.