Driver suffers minor injury after two car crash in Lancaster
A driver suffered a minor injury in a two car crash in Lancaster.
Police were called at 8.01am to Keswick Road between Kentmere Road and Troutbeck Road in Lancaster.
A Range Rover and Hyundai had collided and air bags had been deployed.
One of the driver’s suffered a minor injury but didn't go to hospital.
Police had earlier this morning advised people to avoid the area and plan their route accordingly.
There was some traffic disruption on the one way system.