News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Driver stopped in Morecambe for expired MOT also suspected of drink driving

A driver stopped in Morecambe for an expired MOT was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:20am

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadVehicle tweeted two days ago: “Vehicle stopped in Morecambe for an expired MOT.

“Driver had a smell of intoxicants on their breath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Driver said they'd not had a drink.

Police arrested a driver stopped for an expired MOT who was also drink driving.
Most Popular

“Checked anyway and arrested for a positive roadside sample.

“Custody evidence obtained and a court appearance awaits.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You could be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine if you’re found guilty of drink-driving.