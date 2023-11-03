News you can trust since 1837
Driver stopped by police on M6 at Carnforth has vehicle taken off road

The driver of a vehicle towing metal cages was stopped by police on the M6 at Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT
The driver of this vehicle was stopped by police on the M6 at Carnforth after it was noticed he had an unstable load. Picture from Lancs Road Police.The driver of this vehicle was stopped by police on the M6 at Carnforth after it was noticed he had an unstable load. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
Police said they saw the unstable vehicle being driven on the M6 at junction 35 Carnforth then stopped it.

The vehicle was immediately prohibited from being driven and the driver was dealt with for not securing the load.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “#T2RPU. #MN31 sighted this unstable vehicle being driven on the M6 @ junction 35.

"It was stopped and placed under immediate prohibition and the driver dealt with for insecure load offences.”

