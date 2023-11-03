Driver stopped by police on M6 at Carnforth has vehicle taken off road

The driver of a vehicle towing metal cages was stopped by police on the M6 at Carnforth.

The driver of this vehicle was stopped by police on the M6 at Carnforth after it was noticed he had an unstable load. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

Police said they saw the unstable vehicle being driven on the M6 at junction 35 Carnforth then stopped it.

The vehicle was immediately prohibited from being driven and the driver was dealt with for not securing the load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “#T2RPU. #MN31 sighted this unstable vehicle being driven on the M6 @ junction 35.