Driver stopped at M6 services near Lancaster after speeding past police car at over 90mph in torrential rain

A driver was stopped by police at motorway services near Lancaster after overtaking a police car at over 90mph in torrential rain.

The driver was stopped at Burton services on the M6 on New Year's Eve.

Police said the driver was dealt with for driving offences.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Driver of this Ford Fiesta ST decided it was a good idea to show off to their girlfriend by overtaking a fully liveried traffic car in torrential rain on the M6, Burton Services at 90+mph.

