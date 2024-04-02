Driver stopped at M6 Carnforth and fined after number plate hidden by bike rack

The driver of this vehicle was fined because the bike rack was obscuring the number plate.

Lancs Road Police stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Carnforth as they couldn't see the number plate due to a bike rack.

The driver received a £100 fixed penalty as a result.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “No need for us to obscure the VRM of this vehicle M6 at Carnforth as the bike rack has done it for us.

“If you are loading anything onto the rear of your vehicle then please ensure lights and plates are not obscured.