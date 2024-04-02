Driver stopped at M6 Carnforth and fined after number plate hidden by bike rack
A driver was fined for obscuring their number plate with a bike rack.
Lancs Road Police stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Carnforth as they couldn't see the number plate due to a bike rack.
The driver received a £100 fixed penalty as a result.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “No need for us to obscure the VRM of this vehicle M6 at Carnforth as the bike rack has done it for us.
“If you are loading anything onto the rear of your vehicle then please ensure lights and plates are not obscured.
"This driver received £100 fixed penalty as a result.”